Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 311 in Houma

On August 28, 2024, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 311 near Sugar Highland Boulevard. This crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Garret Ellisor of Canyon Lake, Texas.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2024 BMW X6, driven by Roy Miller Jr. of Houma, LA, was traveling east on Sugar Highland Boulevard approaching the intersection of LA Hwy 311. At the same time, a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Ellisor, was traveling south on LA Hwy 311. For reasons still under investigation, the BMW failed to yield to the approaching motorcycle and entered LA Hwy 311. As a result, Ellisor collided with the BMW.

Ellisor, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. Miller was properly restrained and uninjured.

Miller showed no signs of impairment and voluntarily provided a breath sample that indicated no alcohol detected. Standard toxicology samples were collected from Ellisor and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

