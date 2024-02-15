Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

On February 15, 2024, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with U.S. Highway 90. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Tony Mire of Thibodaux

The preliminary investigation revealed Mire was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 while riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. At the same time, a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, Mire failed to yield to approaching traffic, turned left to enter the onramp of U.S Hwy 90 East, crossed into the path of the Chevrolet, and was struck.

Mire suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Mire and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 fatalities in 2024.