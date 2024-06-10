Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries in Crash on LA Hwy 20

June 10, 2024
On June 9, 2024, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 18. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Lansing Octave of Vacherie.
The preliminary investigation found that a 2014 Ford Taurus, driven by 83-year-old Errol Dufresne of Vacherie, was traveling north on LA Hwy 20. At the same time, Octave was traveling south on a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Dufresne was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive and crossed into the path of the approaching motorcycle, causing a collision.
Octave sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Dufresne, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Ford was not properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries, and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.
Dufresne was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Octave and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers wish to remind all motorists to make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Distracted and inattentive driving are some of the leading causes of crashes in our state and have deadly consequences. Also, ensuring every occupant in a vehicle is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death in a crash.
Troop C has investigated 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities in 2024.
Louisiana State Police - Press Release
