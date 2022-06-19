Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On May 31, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 24 (West Park Avenue) near Square Wolf Lane. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 25-year-old Trey Albert of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Albert was riding a 2000 Kawasaki GSXR north in the right lane of LA Hwy 24 behind a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck. The driver of the Kenworth began to slow down to make a right turn onto Square Wolf Lane. As Albert approached the rear of the slowing semi, he steered towards the right shoulder causing the Kawasaki to strike the side of the Kenworth as it turned right.

Although he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Albert suffered injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an out-of-area hospital. The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and was uninjured.

On June 19, 2022, Troop C was notified by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office that Albert had succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals as well as never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.