Motorists Advised to Use Caution as Students Return to School

As the start of the upcoming school year approaches, Louisiana State Police would like to emphasize the importance of safety in school zones when driving near school buses and transporting children. All motorists must remain vigilant and adhere to the rules of the road to safeguard the well-being of drivers and our young students.

School Zone Safety :

According to Louisiana law, crossing guards are granted the authority to control traffic flow at intersections to ensure students’ safety. Drivers must remain vigilant of crossing guards and adhere to the posted speed limits within designated school zones. During drop-off and pick-up times, drivers should be prepared for sudden stops and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Additionally, respecting and complying with posted Hands-Free Zones within school zones is crucial. These areas prohibit all drivers, regardless of age, from using a cell phone to make calls, send texts, or access social media platforms.

To minimize distractions and maintain an elevated level of alertness, drivers are encouraged to stay focused and always be mindful of the presence of children in the vicinity. Following these guidelines can collectively contribute to a safer environment for students and pedestrians.

School Bus Safety :

When approaching a school bus with flashing red lights, regardless of the direction from which you are coming, all traffic must come to a complete stop at least 30 feet away from the bus. Drivers must remain stopped until the bus stop arm is retracted and the bus resumes motion. Extra caution shouldbe exercised around school buses, as children may unexpectedly enter the roadway. Many drivers may find it confusing to determine when to stop for a bus when traveling in the opposite direction. A good rule of thumb is always to stop unless you are on a four-lane road with a physical barrier, a raised median, or a continuous turn lane. This ensures the safety of all individuals involved and helps to prevent crashes.

Car Seat Safety :

Louisiana law requires children under 13 to ride in the back seat of a vehicle whenever possible. For younger children, it is recommended that they remain rear-facing until the age of two or until they have outgrown the weight or height limits of their car seat. Older children who can face forward should use the internal harness up to its maximum limit, typically 65 pounds on most seats. If any caregiver is uncertain about the proper installation of their child’s car seat, they are encouraged to reach out to their local State Police troop office to seek guidance from a certified child passenger safety technician, a service that is provided free of charge.

For more information on car seat laws and fitting station locations, please visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Our goal is to bring our communities together to ensure the safety of our children, whether they are commuting to and from school, attending after-school activities, or accompanying us to work. As drivers, we must remain vigilant and always prioritize safety. The well-being of our future generations relies on our commitment to safe driving practices.