MPH reaches safety milestone

Morris P Hebert Inc announced one million exposure hours without an OSHA recordable injury.

“We would like to recognize the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our work teams for safely executing one million exposure hours without experiencing an OSHA recordable injury or lost time case. As of April 1, 2022, employees have worked 924 days in pursuit of this milestone and we are grateful for the collective contributions of our work teams for achieving this outstanding performance milestone!, read a statement from the company.