Mr. Kenny and Mrs. Kate Wood to Receive Good Shepherd Award

The Catholic Foundation has announced that Mr. Kenny and Mrs. Kate Wood are this year’s recipients of the Good Shepherd Award in recognition of their outstanding dedication and service to the Foundation and the Diocese.

Diocesan Administrator Reverend Simon Peter expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Kenny and Mrs. Kate, acknowledging their generous sharing of God-given gifts with others. He commended their selflessness and commitment to helping those in need, which have made a significant impact on the lives of many.

In the recipient announcement, the Catholic Foundation stated that it is deeply grateful for the recipients’ unwavering support and looks forward to honoring them at the upcoming St. Joseph’s Dinner on October 17. This dinner will celebrate the couple’s contributions and mark the Foundation’s tenth anniversary. The event was designed to generate funds for the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana and support its ongoing community initiatives. Catholic Charities will also receive a grant to support their efforts in assisting people in need. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit the Foundation’s website.