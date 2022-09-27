Mr. Ronnie’s Closed Until Further Notice Due to Electric Surge

Mr. Ronnie’s celebrated reopening its doors to customers following Hurricane Ida in November 2021, however the beloved donut shop will be closing its doors again due to an electric surge. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 120/208-3 phase transformer unit that supplies the store’s power exploded, leaving the store with no electricity and damage to much of its equipment.

Bud Picou, co-owner and managing partner of Mr. Ronnie’s, said Entergy responded to the outage and replaced the unit with the wrong sized transformer, causing the situation to worsen. “They installed the wrong transformer when replacing the blown one. When they turned the power back on, fire blew out of our sockets and equipment, as it was a way more powerful unit that they put in. It literally fried most of our equipment, and our HVAC air conditioning system immediately. This leaves us inoperable at the moment,” said Picou.

Entergy reached out to Picou, advising him to contact a customer service representative and adjuster. The donut shop suffered damages to its AC units and its baking equipment. Picou and his team spent the following day assessing its equipment damage. The recovery process will take up to two weeks and will be costly.

Picou said Entergy has been very responsive and helpful with its assistance in an accident he called a very careless mistake. “I’m hoping to get this all behind us and do what we do best, making life in Houma just a little bit sweeter.”

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts is expected to reopen its doors within the next two weeks. To receive updates on the store’s recovery process, follow Mr. Ronnie’s on Facebook.