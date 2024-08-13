Mrs. Michelle McMillan named 45th Annual Femmes Natales Runabout Honoree

Femmes Natales, a Thibodaux-based women’s organization, has announced that local dance studio owner Ms. Michelle McMillan has been named their 45th Runabout 5k and Fun Run Honoree.

Femmes Natales, meaning “native women” in French, is a nonprofit women’s service organization founded in 1980 to serve the community and promote local heritage. The group of 30 Thibodaux born-and-raised women serves the Thibodaux community, and each year selects a recipient to honor at their annual Runabout 5k and Fun Run.

“We’d like to humbly introduce Mrs. Michelle McMillan as this year’s 45th Runabout recipient. Mrs. Michelle is one of the co-founders of the beloved Lisa & Michelle’s Ecole de Danse in Thibodaux, and is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother,” reads a statement from the Femmes Natales. “Mrs. Michelle was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2022, and after undergoing surgery in Thibodaux, she received the devastating news that cancer cells were back and began treatment once again. She has recently had to take a step back from her treasured dancers to focus on her health.”

“Michelle is very, very humbled and appreciative of his honor,” said Ecole de Danse co-founder and sister of Michelle, Lisa Stafford. “We are all so happy and excited for the event. It sounds like it’s going to be an amazing day and fun for the whole family.”

The community is invited to join Femmes Natales in supporting Mrs. Michelle McMillan at their annual Runabout on September 14, 2024 at Peltier Park in Thibodaux. All proceeds will benefit Mrs. Michelle in her treatment and recovery.

The Runabout 5k and Fun Run will include a 1-Mile Tutu Trot Ages 13+ ($25 at 8:00 AM), a 1-Mile Tutu Trot Ages 12 & Under ($15 at 8:00 AM), a Dancer Dash Ages 13+ ($25 at 9:00 AM) and the Dancer Dash Ages 12 & Under ($15 at 9:00 AM). To register for the Runabout in advance, please click here.

In addition to the 5K and Fun Run, attendees will be able to enjoy face painting by The Purple Penguin Art Company, s nowballs from the E. D. White Catholic High School Key Club, Runneth Over coffee truck, The Cajun Ninja ‘s pastalaya, and live music with Reauxshambo Band from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM.

For more information, please visit the Femmes Natales website or Facebook.