Mulberry Beta Club service project blesses children in foster care

Students at a local elementary school are working together to help children in foster care have a happy birthday. Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club is hosting an Operation Birthday Blessing the Power of a Wish Drive as its 2022 service project. The club is accepting donations throughout the month of October to include in birthday boxes for foster children through CASA of Terrebonne.

Teacher and Beta Club Sponsor Stacy Chaisson shared how the club decided on the collection as its service project. “We go to Beta Leadership Summits, and one of the leadership challenges is a project proposal for a service project. Kids who were interested in coming up with service project ideas met and they came up with the idea,” said Chaisson.

Mulberry Elementary Secretary, and mother of a sixth grade student, Stacy Danos, said once meeting with a representative from CASA of Terrebonne, the students knew it was the perfect project. “We gave the kids an option to choose what they thought would be a good service project for our area. They all agreed on this project because it will benefit foster children in our area. We have foster children who come to our school so I think they felt the need to help those kids and give them a birthday blessing in a box,” said Danos. “The CASA representative spoke to our group about what CASA involved, and how they play a part in the lives of foster children. He thought the project would be awesome because they get a lot of stuff for Christmas, but they don’t really get anything for their birthdays,” Danos explained.

Chaisson said that the Operation Birthday Blessing the Power of a Wish Drive is a great way to teach students how to give back to their community and to provide support to their peers. “The whole motto of the BETA club is to lead by serving others. We want our kids to be future leaders and give back to the community where they live. We say that motto at every meeting,” Chiasson said.

The Beta Club is accepting donations of candy, plates, 9×13 cake pans, cake mix, icing, sprinkles, candles, balloons, napkins, table clothes, party hats, gift bows, $5 gift cards, shredded paper, activity books, coloring books, colors and markers, Legos mini boxes, play-doh, birthday banners, and streamers. The items will be provided to foster parents and their foster children on their special day. “The kids are really excited about it, we’ve done several different projects, but this one is really different,” Chaisson said.

Donations can be dropped off at Mulberry Elementary School in the donation boxes located outside of the office or the library until Monday, October 31. For more information, visit Mulberry Elementary School on Facebook.