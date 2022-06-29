Mullberry Elementary New Addition Creates Hope for Brighter Futures

Terrebonne Parish School District and the community celebrated the completion of Mulberry Elementary School’s new facility addition last night with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The celebration included a ceremony where school leaders expressed gratitude and eagerness for students to be able to fill the new facility come the new school year. Former principal of 27 years, Gwen Ferguson, said she has seen many changes since she began at Mulberry, including portables and modular units that had to be added. “I want to thank Mr. Martin for seeing the need to give the Mulberry community this new state-of-the-art wonderful addition,” she said, “ I would like to thank the Board for seeing Mr. Martin’s vision and now you see the result of that vision.” Dene’ Cunningham, Mulberry’s new principal, continued with gratitude, “It is so exciting to be the principal of a new school with great opportunities here at Mulberry. I would like to thank Superintendent Martin and the Board for allowing this beautiful addition and for us to be a part of that,” Cunningham said.

The new addition, designed by Merlin Group, Ltd., includes a bright open atrium that is surrounded by beautiful new facilities. The extensive new cafeteria also includes a stage that will be able to accommodate assemblies. The addition includes a much-needed drop-off and loading area that will offer safer alternatives and help with nearby traffic. It includes 18 new classrooms, and as Superintendent-Elect Bubba Orgeron pointed out, the corridor that ties the old to the new symbolizes what is to come. It will welcome students this Fall.

The remodeling of the existing building is well underway. School Board Vice-President Dr. MayBelle Trahan (District 8) said the completion is a sign of hope, not only for Mulberry but for the whole district, that recovery is underway after Hurricane Ida shook the community. Superintendent Martin continued the sentiment, “I want the public to know that the projects we’ve done, shall I remind you we have done H.L. Bourgeois, Grand Caillou Middle, Southdown, and now this one, we have not gone to the public to ask for more money. We’ve done this within our budgets,” he explained, “This building will have a positive impact on our faculty and our students. I am very pleased to have been a very small part in that, the tangible aspect of a child’s education because it’s so lasting.”