Multiple agencies respond to fire on barge in Leeville

From Lafourche Parish Fire District 3:

Multiple agencies responded to an equipment fire on a 45’x140’ spud barge located in Southwest Canal in Leeville around 10:20 PM last night. The fire damage was confined to oilfield equipment on the barge. No damage was done to the well. Once State Police HazMat arrived on scene, they assisted with releasing the pressure on a liquid Nitrogen tank onboard the barge. LPFD3 fire units were on scene until 4:50 AM this morning. There were no personnel aboard the vessel at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The location is secure at this time. No chemicals were released into the waterways.