Multiple agencies respond to fire on barge in Leeville

From Lafourche Parish Fire District 3:
Multiple agencies responded to an equipment fire on a 45’x140’ spud barge located in Southwest Canal in Leeville around 10:20 PM last night. The fire damage was confined to oilfield equipment on the barge. No damage was done to the well. Once State Police HazMat arrived on scene, they assisted with releasing the pressure on a liquid Nitrogen tank onboard the barge. LPFD3 fire units were on scene until 4:50 AM this morning. There were no personnel aboard the vessel at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The location is secure at this time. No chemicals were released into the waterways.
LPFD3 fire units are currently back on site to assess the damage during daylight hours. Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 would like to thank all who assisted with this emergency: Lafourche Fire District 1, Lockport Fire, Lafourche OEP, Parish President Archie Chaisson, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, Lafourche Ambulance District 1, DEQ, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers from LPFD3, LPSO, and Lafourche 911, as well as all responding personnel from LPFD3.