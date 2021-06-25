Multiple agencies responding to tank battery fire in Golden Meadow area

From Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3 around 3 p.m.:

Fire units are on scene of a tank battery fire in Pipeline Canal in the marsh area on the west side of Golden Meadow.

Unified Command has been set up at the Golden Meadow Public Launch. One injury confirmed and has been transported to Terrebonne General.

Currently the following agencies are working together to secure the area and begin assessing damage: Lafourche Parish Government, State Police HazMat, USCG, Golden Meadow Police, LPSO, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, DEQ, Lockport Fire and Raceland Fire.

There is no threat to the residential community at this time. Currently there are no plans for evacuation of residents.

We will release more information when it becomes available.

In addition, an evacuation area of 3/4 miles in all directions has been implemented for the immediate area of the fire. This evacuation area is ONLY over water/marsh area.