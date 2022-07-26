Multiple-vehicle crash closed Houma Tunnel

Brooke’s Sno World to host Back to School BashJuly 26, 2022
Gov. Edwards Announces a Major Federal Investment in Statewide Broadband Expansion & New Digital Literacy Pilot ProgramsJuly 26, 2022
At approximately 7:25 am on July 26, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a multiple car crash in the tunnel. Multiple units were dispatched as extrication equipment was said to be needed. Crews arrived onscene within minutes, traffic inside the tunnel was shut off and all patients were removed from the vehicles.
There were injuries reported in multiple vehicles, Acadian Ambulance transported the injured.
The scene was turned over to Houma Police Department and they were waiting on wrecker trucks to remove the disabled vehicles.