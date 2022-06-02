National Alzheimier’s and Brain Awareness Month: Knowing the signs

June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a national holiday created to honor those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and brain disorders and to help spread awareness. During June, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages people to educate themselves, discuss brain health, and recognize the families and caregivers who are working with those affected by the disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s, with someone developing dementia every three seconds. The organization predicts about 132 million people will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or a brain disorder by the year 2050. The disease mainly affects people who are over the age of 65, with their chances doubling every five years. According to the Centers for Disease Control, African Americans are at a higher risk to develop Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, with a 13.8 percent chance.

Educating yourself, knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, and getting a diagnosis early can make a difference in the quality of your loved one’s life. Symptoms of Alzheimer’s include: increased memory loss and confusion, inability to learn new things, short attention span, difficulty organizing thoughts and thinking logically, difficulty with language, problems with reading and writing, and working with numbers. If you’re loved one has shown any of the listed symptoms, schedule a screening with their primary care provider. For more information visit https://www.alz.org.