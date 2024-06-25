Local BETA clubs place at National Convention in Elementary, Junior and Senior levels

Local BETA clubs recently traveled to Savannah International Trade and Convention Center to compete in National Conventions. Conventions were held for Elementary, Junior and Senior levels.

Congratulations to the following clubs and individuals for on their success at a national level!

3RD ELEMENTARY NATIONAL CONVENTION

Date of Convention: June 14-16, 2024

Engineering Elementary

5th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

Lead Outside the Box Elementary

7th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

9th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

Living Literature Elementary

4th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

Mixed Media Elementary

10th Place: Morgan Leblanc (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Onsite Art Drawing Elementary

4th Place: Shawn Guidry (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

Painting Elementary

3rd Place: Charlie Boudreaux (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

10th Place: Violet Bourgeois (Bourg Elementary – LA)

Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act

7th Place: Broadmoor Elementary School – LA

10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Recyclable Art Elementary

7th Place: Brooks Pickard (Houma Christian School – LA)

Reimagine Recreate Recycle Elementary

7th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

Robotics Elementary

3rd Place: Houma Christian School – LA

4th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

Songfest Elementary

9th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Three Dimensional Design Elementary

3rd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

6th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Two Dimensional Design Elementary

2nd Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

27TH JUNIOR NATIONAL BETA CONVENTION

Date of Convention: June 10-13, 2024

Accessorized Design Junior

2nd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

Book Battle Junior

3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

Living Literature Junior

8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Mixed Media Junior

8th Place: Sophie Martin (Houma Christian School – LA)

Speech Junior

9th Place: Maddox Bilbo (Houma Christian School – LA)

44TH SENIOR NATIONAL BETA CONVENTION

Date of Convention: June 16-19, 2025

Lead Outside the Box Senior

3rd Place: Houma Homeschoolers – LA

Performing Arts Senior Large Group

7th Place: Allen J. Ellender Memorial High School – LA

Scrapbook Senior