Local BETA clubs place at National Convention in Elementary, Junior and Senior levels

Local BETA clubs recently traveled to Savannah International Trade and Convention Center to compete in National Conventions. Conventions were held for Elementary, Junior and Senior levels.
Congratulations to the following clubs and individuals for on their success at a national level!
3RD ELEMENTARY NATIONAL CONVENTION
Date of Convention: June 14-16, 2024
Engineering Elementary
- 5th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Lead Outside the Box Elementary
- 7th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
- 9th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Living Literature Elementary
- 4th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Mixed Media Elementary
- 10th Place: Morgan Leblanc (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
Onsite Art Drawing Elementary
- 4th Place: Shawn Guidry (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
Painting Elementary
- 3rd Place: Charlie Boudreaux (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
- 10th Place: Violet Bourgeois (Bourg Elementary – LA)
Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act
- 7th Place: Broadmoor Elementary School – LA
- 10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Recyclable Art Elementary
- 7th Place: Brooks Pickard (Houma Christian School – LA)
Reimagine Recreate Recycle Elementary
- 7th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Robotics Elementary
- 3rd Place: Houma Christian School – LA
- 4th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Songfest Elementary
- 9th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
Three Dimensional Design Elementary
- 3rd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
- 6th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
Two Dimensional Design Elementary
- 2nd Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
27TH JUNIOR NATIONAL BETA CONVENTION
Date of Convention: June 10-13, 2024
Accessorized Design Junior
- 2nd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
Book Battle Junior
- 3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
Living Literature Junior
- 8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Mixed Media Junior
- 8th Place: Sophie Martin (Houma Christian School – LA)
Speech Junior
- 9th Place: Maddox Bilbo (Houma Christian School – LA)
44TH SENIOR NATIONAL BETA CONVENTION
Date of Convention: June 16-19, 2025
Lead Outside the Box Senior
- 3rd Place: Houma Homeschoolers – LA
Performing Arts Senior Large Group
- 7th Place: Allen J. Ellender Memorial High School – LA
Scrapbook Senior
- 6th Place: Houma Homeschoolers – LA