National Beta Senior Convention produces local winners

Local students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the National Beta Senior Convention from June 17-20, 2023. Congratulations to all of the students who competed!

Local results can be found below:

CAMPAIGN SKIT SENIOR – NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL (TOP 2)

1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

The Campaign skit was every HCS Beta that attended the convention, along with a few other Louisiana schools: Terrebonne, Hammond and Baton Rouge Magnet

CONVENTION INVENTION

1st Place: Terrebonne High School – LA

Amelia Willis, Danny Ye, Haylie Ledet

CREATE AND ANIMATE

4th Place: Terrebonne High School – LA

Emmalee Champagne, Madison Brunet, Sean, Hopkins, and Amelia Willis

LEAD OUTSIDE THE BOX

2nd Place: Terrebonne High School – LA

Brianna Dryden, Abigail Fazzio, Haylie Ledet, Amelia Willis

10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Myla Johnson, McKenzie Breaux, Olivia Luke, Abby Toups (all seniors)

LIVING LITERATURE

6th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Ella Ventura, Elise Babin, Evan Thibodeaux, Callie Ezell, Bella Marcel, Juliet Thibodeaux, Savanna Turner

MEETING OF THE MINDS

4th Place: Terrebonne High School – LA

Danny Ye, Amelia Willis, Haylie Ledet, Madalyn Kirsch

MIXED MEDIA DIVISION II

4th Place: Ava Champagne (H. L. Bourgeois High School – LA )

PAINTING DIVISION II

3rd Place: Cali Edrington (Thibodaux High School – LA )

PERFORMING ARTS SENIOR – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – INSTRUMENTALIST

5th Place: Houma Christian School – LA – William Vyas

POETRY DIVISION II

2nd Place: Haylie Ledet (Terrebonne High School – LA )