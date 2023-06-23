National Beta Senior Convention produces local winners

Local students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the National Beta Senior Convention from June 17-20, 2023. Congratulations to all of the students who competed!
Local results can be found below:
CAMPAIGN SKIT SENIOR – NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL (TOP 2)
1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA
The Campaign skit was every HCS Beta that attended the convention, along with a few other Louisiana schools: Terrebonne, Hammond and Baton Rouge Magnet
CONVENTION INVENTION
1st Place: Terrebonne High School – LA
Amelia Willis, Danny Ye, Haylie Ledet
CREATE AND ANIMATE
4th Place: Terrebonne High School – LA
Emmalee Champagne, Madison Brunet, Sean, Hopkins, and Amelia Willis
LEAD OUTSIDE THE BOX
2nd Place: Terrebonne High School – LA
Brianna Dryden, Abigail Fazzio, Haylie Ledet, Amelia Willis
10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Myla Johnson, McKenzie Breaux, Olivia Luke, Abby Toups (all seniors)
LIVING LITERATURE
6th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Ella Ventura, Elise Babin, Evan Thibodeaux, Callie Ezell, Bella Marcel, Juliet Thibodeaux, Savanna Turner
MEETING OF THE MINDS
4th Place: Terrebonne High School – LA
Danny Ye, Amelia Willis, Haylie Ledet, Madalyn Kirsch
MIXED MEDIA DIVISION II
4th Place: Ava Champagne (H. L. Bourgeois High School – LA )
PAINTING DIVISION II
3rd Place: Cali Edrington (Thibodaux High School – LA )
PERFORMING ARTS SENIOR – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – INSTRUMENTALIST
5th Place: Houma Christian School – LA – William Vyas
POETRY DIVISION II
2nd Place: Haylie Ledet (Terrebonne High School – LA )