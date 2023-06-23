National Beta Senior Convention produces local winners

Nicholls Awards Archie Manning Honorary Doctorate at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Covered Practice Facility for Athletics
June 23, 2023

Local students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the National Beta Senior Convention from June 17-20, 2023. Congratulations to all of the students who competed! 


 

Local results can be found below: 

 

CAMPAIGN SKIT SENIOR – NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL (TOP 2)

1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA 


The Campaign skit was every HCS Beta that attended the convention, along with a few other Louisiana schools: Terrebonne, Hammond and Baton Rouge Magnet

 

CONVENTION INVENTION

1st Place: Terrebonne High School – LA 


Amelia Willis, Danny Ye, Haylie Ledet

 

CREATE AND ANIMATE

4th Place: Terrebonne High School – LA 


Emmalee Champagne, Madison Brunet, Sean, Hopkins, and Amelia Willis

 

LEAD OUTSIDE THE BOX

2nd Place: Terrebonne High School – LA 


Brianna Dryden, Abigail Fazzio, Haylie Ledet, Amelia Willis

 

10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA 

Myla Johnson, McKenzie Breaux, Olivia Luke, Abby Toups (all seniors)


 

LIVING LITERATURE

6th Place: Houma Christian School – LA 

Ella Ventura, Elise Babin, Evan Thibodeaux, Callie Ezell, Bella Marcel, Juliet Thibodeaux, Savanna Turner


 

MEETING OF THE MINDS

4th Place: Terrebonne High School – LA 

Danny Ye, Amelia Willis, Haylie Ledet, Madalyn Kirsch


 

MIXED MEDIA DIVISION II

4th Place: Ava Champagne (H. L. Bourgeois High School – LA )

 

PAINTING DIVISION II


3rd Place: Cali Edrington (Thibodaux High School – LA )

 

PERFORMING ARTS SENIOR – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – INSTRUMENTALIST

5th Place: Houma Christian School – LA – William Vyas


 

POETRY DIVISION II

2nd Place: Haylie Ledet (Terrebonne High School – LA )

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

June 23, 2023

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced the completion of the Elliot Jones Pump Station

Read more