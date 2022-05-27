National Heat Awareness Day: How to stay safe as temperatures rise

Today is National Heat Awareness Day. Declared a national holiday by the National Weather Service in 2013, the annual observance was created to spread awareness on the dangers of extreme heat and heat related illnesses. With the start of summer just 25 days away, temperatures across southeast Louisiana are already reaching the triple digits. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, summer 2022 will bring “above-normal” temperatures between June and August.

Extreme heat and humidity is the number one cause of weather related deaths in the U.S., with over 700 Americans dying every year. Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and staying hydrated is the best way to avoid heat related illnesses.

We’ve created a list of tips to help you though the heat of summer: