National Heat Awareness Day: How to stay safe as temperatures rise

Agents arrest Denham Springs man for multiple wildlife violationsMay 27, 2022
Port Fourchon recreational facilities open and available heading into Memorial Day weekendMay 27, 2022
Today is National Heat Awareness Day. Declared a national holiday by the National Weather Service in 2013, the annual observance was created to spread awareness on the dangers of extreme heat and heat related illnesses. With the start of summer just 25 days away, temperatures across southeast Louisiana are already reaching the triple digits. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, summer 2022 will bring “above-normal” temperatures between June and August.
Extreme heat and humidity is the number one cause of weather related deaths in the U.S., with over 700 Americans dying every year. Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and staying hydrated is the best way to avoid heat related illnesses.
We’ve created a list of tips to help you though the heat of summer:
- Educate yourself-Learning more about the dangers of extreme heat can reduce your risk and those around you of suffering a heat related illness or fatality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides guidelines and provides information on safety and prevention of heat related illnesses. The list can be read here.
- Help keep essential workers hydrated-Offering a hydrating liquid like gatorade, bottled water, or lemonade is a great treat to those who work outdoors to make our lives comfortable.
- Know the signs- Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, and elevated body temperature. Avoiding table salt and high sugar beverages can prevent dehydration, which leads to heat exhaustion.
- Hydrate even if you aren’t thirsty- Drinking hydrating liquids in moderation even when you aren’t thirsty is vital for keeping hydrated in hot temperatures. It is recommended for men to consume at least 3.7 liters of fluid a day, and 2.7 liters of water for women.