National Minority Health Month event to be held in Houma tomorrow

The Bureau of Minority Health Access and Promotions, in conjunction with the Louisiana Primary Care Association, Inc., community groups, faith-based organizations, regional and local health departments and other public-private entities are also holding activities during National Minority Health Month. Issues addressed by these activities will include health outcome disparities, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, mental health, cultural awareness, urban and rural health needs and gender issues. Activities will continue to be added throughout the month and will address these topics:

Providing crucial information to allow individuals to practice disease prevention,

Showcasing the resources for and providers of grassroots healthcare information,

Highlighting the resolution of the disparate health conditions between Louisiana’s minority and non-minority populations, and

Seeking additional support for the ongoing efforts to improve minority health year-round

Throughout the year the Bureau of Minority Health, in conjunction with its local partners, will call for all Louisiana residents to take action towards ending health disparities in their community.

An event with the topic Minorities and STI’s will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at START Corporation’s office, 235 Civic Center Blvd. RAPID STD testing, STI education, prevention materials and same day appointments will be offered.

For additional information, please email brook-ashlee.bonvillain@startcorp.org.