National organization raising money for animal shelters to visit Terrebonne Parish this March

National fundraiser Kris Rotonda and his nonprofit organization, Jordan’s Way, LLC, is on a mission to raise funds for animal shelters across all 50 states. His next stop is Louisiana, and he will be coming to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter this March!

Since beginning their nationwide tour in January of 2021, Jordan’s Way, LLC., has helped raised close to $8 million in much needed funds for shelters and rescues across the United States. Rotonda began the organization after his dog Jordan, a shelter dog for 3.5 years, passed away. “After she passed, I made it my life’s mission to honor her legacy by helping overlooked shelter animals get the attention they deserve,” reads a statement from Rotonda. Not only has Jordan’s Way, LLC. raised millions of dollars for shelter animals nationwide, they have also influence thousands of animal adoptions, helping furry friends in need find their forever homes.

Animal lovers are invited to a fun Facebook Live Event on Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. to participate in a fundraiser event for the local shelter, including games, challenges, and other festivities.