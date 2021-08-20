Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 649,915. That’s 5,922 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 67 new deaths, bringing the total to 11,918.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 89% of cases from 8/5 -8/11

• 80% of deaths from 8/5 -8/11

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations declined, with 2,999 Covid patients in the hospital as of yesterday, 23 less than yesterday. 470 of those patients are on ventilators, 6 less than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 15,566 total cases, 224 more than yesterday. They are reporting 242 total deaths, same as yesterday. (209 are confirmed, 33 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 16,606 total cases, 318 more than yesterday. They are reporting 258 total deaths, 2 same as yesterday. (229 are confirmed, 29 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 194 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 1 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 22 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 2 less yesterday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 18.00%, increased 2.86% from the week prior, which was 17.50%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 16.90%, decreased 12.44% from the week prior, which was 19.30%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 35.66% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 34.89% on Wednesday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 31.84% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 31.25% on Wednesday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).