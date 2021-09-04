Nearly all Terrebonne Entergy substations have been assessed

Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness provided an Entergy 7pm update, 9/3:
Today we received 200 additional Linemen to help with the restoration process.
-Klondyke Rd. has been successfully cleared to allow large machinery to be transported.
Below is an update on damage assessment in the area:
Gibson Substation – 33% assessed, no broken poles identified at this time. We have assessed everything that is truck accessible. The rest will need special equipment, which is on the way.
Houma Substation – 95% assessed at this point.
Humphrey Substation – 100% assessed.
Montegut Substation – 100% assessed.
Ridgefield Substation – 100% assessed.
Schriever Substation – 100% assessed.
Southland Substation – 100% assessed.
Terrebonne Substation – 100% assessed.
Coteau Substation – 100% assessed.
Chauvin Substation – 100% assessed.
Cascade Substation – 100% assessed.
We expect to have all damage assessment completed by the end of the day tomorrow (9/4).
We still expect the Transmission service to substations in this area to be restored by 9/8.
We still expect to have FULL restoration to EVERYONE that can safely take power by 9/29. ( Some residents may get power sooner. The 9/29 date is the estimate to have the entire parish restored )
Keep hanging in there Terrebonne, progress is being made.