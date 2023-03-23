New Bishop for Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to be Installed next week

The Most Reverend Mario E. Dorsonville will be installed as the Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The Mass of Canonical Installation will be held at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma at 2 p.m. All guests have been asked to be seated by 1:30 PM and the procession will begin at 1:45 PM. The Mass is open to the public with the event’s live-stream will be broadcast on diocesan social media.

Following the Installation Mass, all are welcome to attend a reception at the Civic Center. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks to be served.

Prior to the Installation Mass, a Night of Prayer with Bishop Dorsonville will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to join Bishop Dorsonville for Daily Mass and Adoration at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. This event is open to the public.

A reception following Mass and Adoration will be held at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center on the Top Floor hosted by the Catholic Foundation. Hors ‘oeuvres and drinks to be served. All are welcome to attend.