New experimental cone graphic will be available this hurricane season

A detailed definition of the NHC track forecast cone is also available here.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What exactly is changing with the cone graphic?

This experimental version will add a depiction of tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings over inland areas in the continental United States. Previously, the cone graphic only showed watches and warnings in a line along the coastline of the affected area. In addition, the experimental version of the cone will use white transparent shading for the entire 5-day forecast, instead of using white stippling for the 4-5-day portion of the forecast (as is shown in the current operational version), and the entire outline of the cone will be in white.

2. What is not changing with the cone?

The other features of the experimental cone graphic will look the same as the operational cone graphic. As mentioned above, the 3-day and 4-5 day track areas that are denoted with different hatching on the operational graphic have been combined into a single 5-day track area (white) on the experimental graphic.

The operational cone graphic will remain unchanged in 2024 other than the annual minor adjustment of the cone size based on recent NHC track forecast errors. The operational cone graphic has always depicted coastal tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings along with the track cone itself.

3. Is it true that the cone of uncertainty will be less visually prominent over land in favor of the watches/warnings?

The watch and warning depiction will be predominant on the graphic, therefore watches and warnings in effect for land areas will take precedence over the cone.

4. Will there be a change in how international watches and warnings are depicted?

No. The new experimental cone will depict inland tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings in the U.S. only. There will be no changes to the operational cone with respect to how international coastal watches and warnings are displayed.