New Hollywood Road Extension Bridge to be named “PTN Bush Memorial Bridge,” in honor of the late Austin Bush

During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council approved an ordinance to name the new Hollywood Road Extension Bridge the “PTN Bush Memorial Bridge,” in honor of the late Houma Police Department Patrolman Austin S. Bush.

Bush, aged 21, passed away on September 16, 2021 in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Police believe Bush lost control of his police unit after he hit a log on the road, and later passed on in the hospital. Bush is remembered for his service, his heart, and had dreams of continuing his career to become a detective.

“I want to thank everyone here for your support in making sure we never forget the memory of Austin Bush. He said that he wanted to make an impact on our community, and that even if he only helped make a difference for one person in his entire career, it would all be worth it. He changed our whole agency in the short time he worked with us,” said Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot. “I can’t think of any bigger honor than naming this new bridge in his memory.”

Austin’s mother Nikki Bush, father Bill Bush, sister Alyssa Bush, and nephew Spencer were present at the meeting for the approval of the ordinance, and expressed their deep appreciation for this memorial.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by all members of council.

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council meeting from June 12, 2024, please click here.