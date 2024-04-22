New Homeless Day Shelter to open in Houma

The START Corporation and Firm Foundation of Houma are excited to announce the opening of their new Homeless Day Center, serving anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Terrebonne Parish.

The Homeless Day Shelter is located at 440 Magnolia Street in Houma, and will be open on Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. The shelter will officially begin serving those in need on April 29, 2024.

Services at the Homeless Day Shelter will include meals, showers, laundry, access to local news, bathrooms, phones, activities, charging stations, internet and computers, case management assistance, and STI/HIV testing.