New Homeless Day Shelter to open in Houma

The START Corporation and Firm Foundation of Houma are excited to announce the opening of their new Homeless Day Center, serving anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Terrebonne Parish.
The Homeless Day Shelter is located at 440 Magnolia Street in Houma, and will be open on Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. The shelter will officially begin serving those in need on April 29, 2024.
Services at the Homeless Day Shelter will include meals, showers, laundry, access to local news, bathrooms, phones, activities, charging stations, internet and computers, case management assistance, and STI/HIV testing.
“I’m beyond grateful for the support we’ve received from START Corporation, our family and friends, and the community. I truly believe this day shelter will bring hope and dignity back to the unhoused in our area,” said Heidi Williams, Firm Foundation of Houma Director. “I know God will move in the hearts of our volunteers and community leaders to help reintegrate our clients back into society. These are trying times in the aftermath of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, and now inflation and insurance. Some of us are one paycheck, medical bill, or life changing loss away from walking in our clients’ shoes. Take a second to remember, everyone has a story– don’t be quick to judge, but instead choose love, kindness, and compassion.”
For more updates, please visit the Firm Foundation of Houma Facebook. To sign up to volunteer, please click here.