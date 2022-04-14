New Hysterectomy Procedure Performed at Chabert Medical Center

April 14, 2022
April 14, 2022

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Katelynn F. Simmons, GYN Resident, Dr. Jennifer Straney, Jerena Cheramie, CST, Jana Robards OC, Kelseylynn Leabo, RN, Amy Breckenridge, CRNA © Ochsner Bayou

On Monday, April 11, Ochsner OB/GYN Dr. Jennifer Straney successfully performed a new procedure at Chabert Medical Center in Houma.



The procedure performed was a vNOTES hysterectomy. According to Ochsner, vNotes is a minimally invasive procedure that offers a laparoscopic hysterectomy option. The procedure has many benefits such as no abdominal scar, a shorter hospital stay, and less pain with a faster recovery time.

Dr. Straney is one of the few Ochsner gynecologic surgeons trained to perform the procedure. She’s a Donaldsonville native who returned to the bayou after earning a medical degree from Ross University of Medicine.



