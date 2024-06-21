New kayak, canoe, and pedal boat rental business to open in Houma this July

Have you always wanted to explore local bayou, but don’t have a way to do it? Houma’s newest kayak, pedal boat, and canoe rental business has you covered this summer!

Located in the newly revitalized Feed Store in Downtown Houma, Cajun Boats & Floats will provide hourly, 1/2 day, full day, and weekend rentals for a range of different self-powered water transport.

“I wanted to try to open Cajun Boats & Floats last year, but family complications came up so I had to postpone. Stephanie with the Feed Store reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in opening up as one of the permanent businesses housed in the new Feed Store,” explained Nickie Lyons, Owner of Cajun Boats & Floats and Vice President of the Feed Store Project. “I am a single mom and love bringing my daughter and her friends out on boats, and noticed we needed a more convenient way for people to easily get out on the water with their kids. I’m excited to bring this to Terrebonne Parish.”

Cajun Boats & Floats is not officially open to the public yet, but is aiming to be up-and-running before the 4th of July. For more updates and information, please stay tuned to Cajun Boats & Floats’ Facebook.