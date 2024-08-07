New Louisiana education policies reduce state mandated teacher trainings, tighten student discipline, enhance art of teaching

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley is proposing a set of policy recommendations inspired from his Let Teachers Teach workgroup. These policies would significantly reduce the number of trainings teachers are required to repeat every year, tighten student discipline, and give effective educators more freedom over lesson planning.

The Let Teachers Teach policy package will be considered by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) during their meetings August 20-21. If approved, they would impact every public school in the state.

“Being an effective teacher is hard work and we seek to make the job more manageable and fulfilling,” said Dr. Brumley. “These policies will show support for hard-working teachers across Louisiana as they return to the classroom this year.”

The main areas of this Let Teachers Teach policy package are reducing state-mandated teacher trainings, creating expectations for student discipline, and providing teachers more autonomy over teaching practices and lesson planning when they consistently demonstrate success.

The teacher training policies would streamline dozens of non-academic trainings and lessons teachers must repeat each year.

“We’re moving to a ‘one-and-done’ model for many of the previously-required annual teacher trainings,” said Dr. Brumley. “Both policy-leaders and practitioners agree that required teacher tranings have become excessive.”

A new discipline policy would impact the Teacher Bill of Rights and change how school leaders must respond to persistent disruptions during class. Teachers would have the right to have a student removed from the classroom immediately when their behavior prevents the orderly instruction of other students or poses a threat.

“No student has the right to habitually disrupt the learning environment for their classmates or their teacher,” said Dr. Brumley, who just last week urged system leaders to recommit to assertive discipline action. “Students and teachers deserve peaceful schools.”

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) collaborated with multiple stakeholders in the development of the policies.

“I’m thankful to work alongside Governor Landry, champions in the legislature, and a committed state board of education to solve complex challenges in the educational space while keeping student outcomes at the forefront of every decision,” said Dr. Brumley.