New Nicholls Campus Street Names Reflect Entering as Colonels and Exiting as Alumni

Nicholls State University announced the university’s request to rename two campus streets have been approved by the Lafourche Parish 911 Board.

The announcement said, “This week will mark a milestone in the ongoing history of our great university. We have made great strides to ensure all are welcome on our campus and feel a sense of belonging to the Nicholls family.” The email said they have much work to do, but this week is a symbolized step forward for future generations of Colonels.

Effective Friday, April 15, the two main streets that travel through the campus will see new street signs that the announcement said reflect names that better align with what it means to be a part of the Nicholls family. Acadia Drive and Madewood Drive will become Colonel Drive and Alumni Drive which reflects the student journey as they enter the campus as new Colonels and exits the campus as alumni.

They are currently in the process of updating all internal records for emergency services and changing the street signs to reflect the move forward.