New Ochsner St. Mary urologist accepting new patients

Ochsner St. Mary is pleased to announce urologist Michael Saltzman, MD, is now accepting new patients at 1151 Marguerite St., Suite 500, in Morgan City.

Dr. Saltzman treats patients for a variety of conditions, including kidney stones and infections, vasectomies, bladder control and erectile dysfunction, as well as cancers of the bladder, kidney and prostate.

Dr. Saltzman earned a medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. He completed a residency and internship in general surgery at New York University Medical Center in New York City.

“As a urologist, Dr. Saltzman brings a crucial service to our community,” says Jennifer Wise, hospital operations administrator for Ochsner St. Mary. “His addition to St. Mary expands our existing services and helps continue our goal of keeping patients close to home for their healthcare needs.”

To schedule an appointment, call 985-537-2666.