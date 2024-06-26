New organization, “Colonels As Parenting Students,” to host Resource Fair this fall for students with children

Nicholls State University’s newest organization, CAPS– Colonels as Parenting Students– is dedicated to bringing important resources to university students with the ultimate responsibility of parenthood.

“Having children while attending college brings on unique challenges and we are here to help you navigate them,” reads an inaugural Facebook post from the CAPS Team. “We invite everyone to follow along on our journey to make Nicholls a more accessible place for parenting students and their families.”

CAPS’s inaugural event will be their Parenting Student Resource Fair on September 4, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. The Fair will offer vital information, networking opportunities, free children’s items and supplies, coupons, applications for services, free snacks, and much more. These will be offered through on-campus programs and services, as well as off-campus agencies and vendors. While the focus is on students who have dependents, all Nicholls students may attend.

“We hope the Fair helps parenting students meet their family needs, identify peers who share their experiences, and connect with resources that let them know they are seen and valued,” said Michele Caruso, Vice President of Student Affairs for Nicholls State University.