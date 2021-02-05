New Orleans announces bars to close during Mardi Gras weekend, along with other restrictions

February 5, 2021

New Orleans bars will be shut down completely throughout next week’s Mardi Gras weekend, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced during a press conference on Friday. The City announced tighter regulations and enforcement procedures as well. Cantrell said businesses that violate the rules face on-the-spot shutdowns and loss of licenses.

 

From Friday, Feb. 12, through Feb. 16, the following restrictions will be in effect:

  • All bars will be closed both indoor and outdoor citywide, including bars operating as restaurants
  • There will be no package liquor sales in the French Quarter
  • All sales of to-go drinks will be banned
  • Bourbon Street, Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. (restaurants and retail stores can remain open and residents and visitors will have access)
  • There will be no loitering on Bourbon Street
  • The Claiborne underpass and corridor will also be fenced off
  • Large gatherings are banned and will not be tolerated — including activities that encourage people to congregate, like street vending and performing

Mary Ditch
