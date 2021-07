Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans city officials on Friday announced a mask mandate as Covid-19 cases ramp up in Louisiana.

Cantrell also announced the city would be requiring city workers to be vaccinated going forward.

The new mask mandate will require that everyone wear masks while indoors in public places in the city, vaccinated or not.

Cantrell’s press conference followed one from Governor John Bel Edwards, where the governor did not issue any mandates for the state.