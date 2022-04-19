New Orleans International Airport Makes Masks Optional

April 19, 2022
April 19, 2022

The Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans announced today that masks are no longer required effective immediately.

According to the airport, the announcement of the now optional facemasks comes after the recent court ruling and withdrawal of the TSA mask mandate. This includes employees, passengers, and guests at the airport. They also remind passengers that masks may still be required by individual airlines and final destinations, so carrying a mask when traveling is encouraged.



Heidi Guidry
