New Orleans to reinstate indoor mask mandate starting Wednesday

January 11, 2022
Louisiana reports 12,494 new cases of Covid-19
January 11, 2022

The City of New Orleans has announced they are reinstating the indoor mask mandate starting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

 

The decision was announced by New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno on Tuesday during an update on Covid in New Orleans. It will go into place at 6 a.m. tomorrow.



 

“…all indoor spaces, including schools, effective tomorrow at 6 a.m. and remaining in place until further notice,” said Avegno during the press briefing.

 

The positivity rate in New Orleans is over 30 percent and hospitalizations are strained, stated Avegno. The mask mandate and getting vaccinated and boosted is essential as the city prepares for Mardi Gras.

 

 



