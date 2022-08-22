New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup for 2023 Season Nationwide

Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) and Girls Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints®, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season.

“Here at GSLE, we are thrilled to be offering the Raspberry Rally cookie as part of our 2023 lineup,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “Each cookie season teaches our girls several business skills such as business ethics and interpersonal skills. We are also excited about the additional opportunities Raspberry Rally brings.”

This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scouts in the GSLE service area and across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints®, Adventurefuls™ and Caramel deLites®.

Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit the GSLE council and troops. When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Available nationwide, every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts who are helping make our world a better place. Let’s come together to celebrate the young change-makers who are solving problems and learning new skills—one box of cookies at a time.

GSLE kicks off cookie season in January with pre-sales and continuing into February and March with Cookie Booth sales in the 23-parish service area. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.orgto sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

We are actively recruiting new Girl Scouts! Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at www.gsle.org/join.