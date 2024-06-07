New veteran owned, locally-sourced meat market to open in Cut Off next week

Calling all food lovers in the Terrebonne Parish area! Houma’s newest, locally-sourced, veteran owned business, Southern Farms Specialty Meats, will officially open next week.

Southern Farms Specialty Meats is owned and operated by U.S. Marine Corps veterans Jady Guidry and Trent Naquin, and will bring together a variety of different meats specifically from farms all across southern Louisiana— ensuring all their customers enjoy high-quality, local, and ethical meat products.

The meat market will provide a variety of locally-sourced products including chicken, pork, beef, lamb, eggs, honey, and spice blends. There will also be boudin, fresh green onion sausage, garlic sausage, smoked sausage, in-house bacon, pork cracklins, chicken cracklins, boudin balls, and much more. Southern Farms Specialty Meats is also working to be sustainably zero-waste, and plans to make pet food from different meat by-products in their store.

“Trent and I have been doing our own thing for these past few years, and it is really rewarding to see all our hard work come together like this,” said Guidry, who is also the owner of Guidry’s Cajun Farmstead. “But even more so than that, offering this service to our community is ultimately the best thing. We are not just a little butcher shop that gets wholesale meat from who-knows-where, but we are supporting local business and providing a great product in the process. We hope people will continue to care about where their food comes from, how it was raised, and support these small businesses.”

Located at 16174 Hwy 3235 in Cut Off, Southern Farms Specialty Meats will officially open on June 10, 2024. For more information, please visit their Facebook, website, or call (985) 325-0601.

Read the full story about Southern Farms Specialty Meats in POV Magazine, hitting the stands this June.