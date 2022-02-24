New Women’s Boutique Celebrates with Grand Opening

A new women’s boutique is coming to Terrebonne Parish, offering the women of Houma the latest fashion trends. Bossy Bee Boutique invites the community to enjoy food, fun, and shopping at the grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 2019, Bossy Bee Boutique began as an online store specializing in regular and plus size clothing. The boutique’s mission is to provide great quality merchandise to their clients. “We look forward to providing looks that make women feel even more confident than before,” reads a statement from the boutique, “Always remember everyday is a fashion show and the world is your runway.”

Bossy Bee Boutique offers a vast array of women’s clothes and accessories including matching sets, maxi dresses, lounge wear, and business casual clothes for women of all shapes and sizes. In celebration of the grand opening, the boutique is offering 25 percent off your first in-store purchase.

The grand opening celebration will be held at Bossy Bee Boutique, located at 114 Enterprise Dr. Suite C from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.