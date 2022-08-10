New workforce development program to help young adults find employment

A new workforce development program is providing an opportunity for young adults between ages 16-24 who dropped out of high school to find a career and make money during the process. Founded by Shelby Hypolite, THREE-E (Educate, Employer, Employ) is a program geared towards young adults, helping participants gain access to free guidance and support that leads to a successful career path.

The program is available to residents in the following parishes: Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parish. Applicants must meet the following criteria to be deemed eligible:

Youth is not attending school

Youth is between 16 and 24

Resides in Assumption Parish, Lafourche, or Terrebonne Parish

In addition, applicants must meet ONE of the following requirements:

A school drop out

A youth who is within the age of compulsory school attendance, but has not attended school for at least the most recent complete school year calendar quarter

A recipient of a secondary school diplomas or its recognized equivalent who is a low-income individual and is either basic skills deficient or an English Language learner:

An offender

A homeless individual, a homeless child or youth runaway

An individual in foster care or who has aged out of foster care system or has attained 16 years of age and left foster care for kinship guardianship or adoption a child eligible for assistance under sec/477 of the Social Security

An individual who is pregnant or parenting

An individual with a disability; or

A low-income individual who requires additional assistance to enter or complete educational program or to secure or hold employment

Those who meet the listed requirements and are interested in the program can contact Shelby Hypolite at (985) 209-1848 or (985) 227-7448