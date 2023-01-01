New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home

Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd.

The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes but the house was significantly damaged as a result of the fire.

The residents of the house reported that they smelled smoke and found the rear of the house on fire. Everyone safely exited the house prior to our arrival. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on the scene for several hours extinguishing flair ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bayou Cane would like to thank TPE 911/Fire Dispatch, TPSO and Acadian Ambulance for their assistance.

Photos courtesy of Bayou Cane Fire Dept.