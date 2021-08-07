NHC monitoring three areas of interest in Atlantic

From NHC:

On this Friday evening, there’s a broad area of low pressure located over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form by the early to middle part of next week while the system moves west-northwestward to westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) chance during the next five days.

Elsewhere, a small but well-defined area of low pressure is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, producing limited shower activity. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts toward the west-southwest or west over the central tropical Atlantic through the middle of next week and potentially interacts with the broader area of low pressure to its east. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance during the next five days.