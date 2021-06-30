NHC names Potential Tropical Cyclone Five; tropical storms watches issued

Newly named Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. The next name on the list is Elsa.

At 5 p.m. AST, the disturbance was centered about 1195 miles (1920 km) east of the Windward Islands. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Thursday. When that occurs, it will be named “Elsa”.

The potential tropical cyclone will produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may produce isolated flash flooding and mudslides.