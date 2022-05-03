Nicholas Wells named Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year

Congratulations to Ochsner St. Anne Security Officer Nicholas Wells on being named Lafourche Chamber of Commerce’s Employee of the Year. Nicholas received the honor at the Chamber’s annual Employee Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Healthcare Expo.

Nicholas was nominated by the Ochsner St. Anne executive team for his outstanding contributions to Ochsner St. Anne and the community during Hurricane Ida’s landfall and recovery. Nicholas is described as a kind, humble, and compassionate individual who is known throughout St. Anne for his warm demeanor and professionalism, as well as his commitment to the community as a volunteer fire fighter.