Nicholls Announces Deadline for 2022 Pharmacology Update Seminar for Nurse Practitioners

Nicholls State University will host a Pharmacology Update for student nurses, registered nurses, retired nurses, and registered nurse practitioners on Friday, Feb. 11. The seminar will discuss evidence-based care in treatments, chronic pain, and women’s Health Issues.

“In primary settings, the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) is in a prime position to treat and prescribe medications to patients suffering with acute and chronic pain,” reads a statement from the event’s organizers. The statement continues with, “APRN’s are also often faced with knowing how to effectively treat patients with women’s health issues and treating prevalent transmittable infections. Because pain and women’s health issues represent commonly addressed complaints, APRN’s will be provided a comprehensive review on the updates of pharmacological treatment modalities for these patients.”

The seminar will be held in Betsy Cheramie Ayo Hall, located at 906 East 1st Street, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m, featuring a plethora of notable speakers including: Certified Family Nurse, Brandi Degruise FNP-C, Assistant Professor of NSU’s College of Nursing Lori W. Gardiner, Administrator and Nurse Practitioner Jamie Gaudet, and NSU Nursing instructor, Shelly Matherne DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC.

Organizers say upon completion, nurses will leave the course with the following learning outcomes:

Recognize best practices in primary care when prescribing various narcotic and non-narcotic medications for pain management.

Identify the CDC guideline for prescribing opioids for chronic pain. Differentiate the FDA-approved medications for opioid addiction, overdose, and withdrawal.

Evaluate the usefulness of determining Morphine Milligram Equivalents (MME) for commonly prescribed opioids.

Relate indications for targeted drug delivery infusion systems.

Compare various pharmacological nerve blocks and joint injections.

Distinguish various indications for gynecologic and reproductive medications.

Identify the conditions promoting the need for hormone replacement therapy for women.

The deadline to purchase a seat at the seminar is Saturday, February 5. Use this link to reserve your seat https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pharmacology-update-for-the-advanced-practice-nurse-tickets-164866364735.