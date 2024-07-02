Nicholls Announces Retirement of Westbrook; Keller Appointed

Nicholls State University announces the retirement of Dr. Sue Westbrook from her role as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective June 30, 2024. After over 50 years of dedicated service to the university, Dr. Westbrook has decided to step down and begin her well-earned retirement.

With Dr. Westbrook’s departure, Nicholls State University is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Todd Keller as the Chief Academic Officer and Vice Provost. Dr. Keller brings continuity to the academic leadership role until a national search can be performed to replace the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs position. A search for a new Vice President of Academic Affairs will begin with the creation of a search committee in the late fall semester 2024. Interviews will take place in the spring semester 2025, with the anticipated start date of a new Vice President of Academic Affairs in summer 2025.

“Dr. Keller has served as an integral part of university leadership, and I am certain he will continue the growth of our success,” said Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD. “His vision for academic excellence and his dedication to fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment make him the ideal leader to continue down the path laid by Dr. Westbrook.”

In her five-decade tenure at Nicholls, Westbrook grew Nicholls nursing into one of the top nursing programs in the state as dean. Under Dr. Westbrook’s leadership, Nicholls nursing produced graduates that were among the most sought out, not only in Louisiana but also beyond the state’s borders. She was a long-term member of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, earning the respect of her colleagues across the state. During her tenure, she rose through the ranks from instructor to full-professor, earning numerous awards and commendations along the way. As Provost, she has served with great strength and uncommon grace through some of the most challenging times in the university’s history.

“I would like to thank Dr. Westbrook for devoting her professional life to this institution, as well as her guidance and support of Allison and I from the first day we returned to this campus. Nicholls would not be the place that it is today without her leadership through these years,” added Clune.