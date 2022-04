Nicholls State University announced Mariia Kozachok has safely returned to campus. The Nicholls College of Business Administration graduate student was at home in Ukraine with family when the attacks began.

A statement from the university read, “Nicholls is excited to welcome Mariia Kozachok back to campus. She has been home in Ukraine and unable to return due to the ongoing crisis there. We are so happy she is safe and back with her Colonel family.”