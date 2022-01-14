Nicholls Announces Variety of Scholarships for Spring 2022 Semester

Nicholls State University kicked off the Spring semester this week and the financial aid office released a list of available scholarship opportunities for the current semester. Scholarship applications must be submitted no later than Friday, January 28, or the deadline date noted in the scholarship description.

Nicholls is accepting applications for the following scholarships:

The Boysie and Joy Bollinger First Generation Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship (4 at $500)

The Burt Excellence in Education Scholarship (1 at $250)

The Clarence James Minority Endowed Scholarship (2 at $250

The First American Bank Scholarship (3 at $500)

Joe and Gina Sanford Family Endowed First Generation Scholarship (3 at $625)

The Juan Valence Memorial Scholarship (1 at $250)

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Scholarship (1 at $250)

The Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois #1 Endowed 1st Generation Scholarship (3 at $400)

The Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois #2 Endowed 1st Generation Scholarship (3 at $500)

The Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois #3 Endowed Upperclassmen/Alumni Scholarship (2 at $750)

The Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois #4 Endowed Upperclassmen/Alumni Scholarship(1 at $200)

The Robyn Adele Ford Memorial Scholarship in Education (1 at $250)

The SGA International Student Scholarship (1 at $500)

Applications are available in the Scholarship Office, or by emailing brandy.stpierre@nicholls.edu

To view the description of each scholarship, the award, and requirements, visit the Nicholls State University Financial Aid website at https://www.nicholls.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/current-scholarships/.