Nicholls Art Professor Presents at Renaissance Society of America Conference

Nicholls Professor of Art Dr. Deborah Cibelli presented an art history paper at the Renaissance Society of America’s Virtual 2022 conference hosted by Fordham University in New York City on Dec. 2, 2022.

Dr. Cibelli’s presentation focused on Fracesco Salviati’s use of river gods as emblems in a fresco painted in the 1540s when the Palazzo Vecchio of Florence was being transformed into a ducal residence. The editors of Iconocrazio, an international online journal published by the University of Bari in Italy, have accepted the paper for publication in 2023.

“The research for this project has allowed me to consider the relationship between art and literature. I appreciated the opportunity to present the material in a session with a speaker from Italy and to have the presentation available to RSA members through January 2023,” said Dr. Cibelli.

The Nicholls Department of Art aims to provide quality studies in all visual media and the skills needed for employment or continued studies. The Bachelor of Fine Arts program is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design.

The Renaissance Society of America is the largest international organization devoted to the critical study of the world from 1300–1700 and its importance today. The RSA fosters initiatives that feature innovative, multidisciplinary research and pedagogical approaches together with well-established methodologies.

It sponsors digital and print publications to disseminate knowledge, organizes in-person and virtual events to bring together diverse communities of inquiry and practice, and promotes the works of its members in the field of Renaissance Studies.