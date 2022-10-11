Nicholls awards 90 students at Colonel Leaders and Scholars Ceremony

Nicholls awarded 90 students at the Colonel Leaders and Scholars award ceremony on Oct. 4, 2022. The Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award is given to the university’s highest achievers in extracurricular activities and academics. Scholars have to be nominated by their department or organization.

“Receiving this award means students have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in addition to their outstanding academic achievements,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Michele Caruso. “These students were recognized for their distinguished and well-rounded accomplishments and contributions.”

Instead of one guest speaker, the university featured two guest speakers at the event, a dynamic duo who are married alumni of Nicholls: Megan Hebert Blanchard and Cody Blanchard.

Megan is a double graduate of Nicholls where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Communicative Disorders and Master of Arts in Teaching. She is a 4th grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary where she teaches math and religion. She is also the owner of LUCO Boutique, a women’s clothing store in historic downtown Thibodaux.

In the community, Meagan is a member of the Nicholls State University Alumni Federation, Sigma Sigma Sigma Houma-Thibodaux Alumni Chapter, Lafourche Parish Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and Thibodaux Service League where she has served as Co-Chair of their annual fundraiser, Reindeer Rowe and various other committees.

Upon graduating from Nicholls in 2010 with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing concentrating in Professional Sales, Cody was selected as the Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to the revitalization of historic downtown Thibodaux. While in this capacity he reorganized the organization’s operations, increased their marketing efforts and increased profits by 600%.

Soon after, he realized the need for a local agency that would help businesses develop their brand’s messaging and voice. Since that time, he has worked to acquire clients throughout southern Louisiana within the industries of hospitality, tourism, economic development, engineering, medical and education.

Cody Blanchard founded White Car, a brand consultancy, to help businesses better understand their brand and provide a resource to help them move forward. White Car has won national awards for its work and continues to manage and develop some of the most established brands in Louisiana’s Bayou Region and beyond.